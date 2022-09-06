Fire threat remains high in 10 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thundershowers are expected today in the western, northern, and northwestern parts of Kazakhstan, and heavy downpours in the southwest. The rest of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy dry weather, Kazhydromet reports.

Extremely high fire threat remains in the most part of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Kostanay, Abai, Karaganda regions locally.

Scorching heat is forecast for Zhetysu, Ulytau, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl regions locally.