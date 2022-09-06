Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fire threat remains high in 10 regions of Kazakhstan

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 September 2022, 07:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thundershowers are expected today in the western, northern, and northwestern parts of Kazakhstan, and heavy downpours in the southwest. The rest of Kazakhstan is set to enjoy dry weather, Kazhydromet reports.

Extremely high fire threat remains in the most part of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Kostanay, Abai, Karaganda regions locally.

Scorching heat is forecast for Zhetysu, Ulytau, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhambyl regions locally.


