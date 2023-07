Fire threat remains high across Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Occasional rains and thunderstorms are set to batter today the western and northern regions of Kazakhstan, with hail predicted in the west. High wind is expected locally, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Ulytau, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Almaty, Atyrau, , Aktobe, and Turkistan regions are predicted to brace for scorching weather.

The extreme fire threat remains in effect throughout Kazakhstan.