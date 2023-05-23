Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fire rages across Abai region scorching over 1,100 ha

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 May 2023, 13:00
SEMEY. KAZINFORM According to preliminary information, the wildfire which broke out in the territory of Russia’s Altai region has burnt 1,100 hectares in Abai region so far.

As earlier reported, the fire began on May 22 near Novenkaya village of Altay region and then spread to Semey Ormany forest reserve of Kazakhstan.

As of 05:50 a.m. the fire destroyed some 1,100 hectares on its path. It poses no threat to population so far.

68 members and 20 units of equipment of the emergency situations department of Abai region, 30 members and 7 machines of the East Kazakhstan emergency situations department, 147 workers of the forest reserve and 56 units of equipment are deployed to combat the fire.


