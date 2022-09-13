Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Fire put out in mountains of Zhetysu region

    13 September 2022, 18:40

    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – The fire which engulfed the Kendir Sakal site nearby the Dostyk station in the mountains of Zhetysu region for five days was put out, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the region’s emergency situations department, the fire ravaging in a preliminary area of 500 ha was localized at 10:00 am on September 10, and liquidated at 3:15pm on September 12.

    232 people, two helicopters, 26 equipment units, 60 knapsack sprayers, and 11 horses were involved in extinguishing the fire. In total, 96 tons of water were discharged to battle the fire.

    The press service said that there had been no victims and those injured.

    The fire in an estimated area of 100 ha which engulfed dry grass, bush, and deciduous forest was also put out in the Karaly section within the Uigentasskoye forestry.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents Natural disasters Zhetysu region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad