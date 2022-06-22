Fire near Lake Taldykol in Nur-Sultan extinguished

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The fire near Lake Taldykol in Nur-Sultan has been extinguished, Kazinform reports.

According to the Ministry of Emergencies' press service, the message on deadwood fire along the Korgalzhyn highway, Yessil district of Nur-Sultan, was registered by the firefighting service on June 20 at 03:03pm.

Upon arrival, the firefighting brigade found burning reed on the shore of Lake Taldykol.

The fire was localized June 21 at 06:53pm and was fully extinguished June 22, at 05:55am, after 81 tons of water had been dropped by a MI 8 helicopter on the burning area.

The area of the fire reached 6.5 hectares.

86 firefighters and 14 units of special vehicles and a helicopter were involved in firefighting.

According to the Ministry, the fire was caused by human carelessness. No injuries or victims were reported.