Fire in Ust Kamenogrosk: 5 rescued, 17 evacuated

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Five people, including a child, were rescued and 17 more evacuated as a fire broke out in a four-storey house in Ust Kamenogorsk, the regional emergency situations department reports.

The fire covered 35 sq m. More than 30 rescuers and 9 units of equipment fought the fire.

Investigation will determine the cause of the fire.