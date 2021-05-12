Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fire in Ridder fully liquidated – Minister of Emergency Situations

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 May 2021, 16:37
RIDDER. KAZINFORM - Forest fire raging in the town of Ridder in East Kazakhstan region has been fully liquidated today, Kazinform has learnt from the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Talgat Uali.

Earlier it was reported that the fire had started on May 10 at around 13:55 pm in a forest in eastern Kazakhstan and then spread to the town of Ridder. The fire engulfed a total area of 272.4 ha. Firefighters managed to contain the blaze by 14:30 pm on May 12, 2021.

The blaze worsened by strong wind with gusts of 20 mps destroyed 31 house, 5 cars, and multiple facilities in the town leaving 72 people, including 11 children, homeless. Hundreds of firefighters who had been dispatched to the scene managed to put out the fire in the town.

A woman born in 1948 died and two men born in 1949 and 1980 sustained severe thermal burns.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took control over the matter of providing assistance to people who lost their homes in the blaze.

