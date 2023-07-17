Fire hazard remains extremely high in most regions – weather service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The atmospheric fronts passing over the western, northern and southern regions of Kazakhstan will cause unsteady weather, with rains and thunderstorms, hail and squall in these regions. Other areas will enjoy no precipitation today. Wind speed will increase across the country, and fog will descend in northeastern regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Scorching heat up to +35+41°C will grip Akmola, Zhambyl, Almaty, Kyzylorda regions, south of Abai, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions, northern, central areas of Ulytau region, western and desert areas of Turkistan region.

Fire hazard will be extremely high in Turkistan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Zhetysu regions, in southern, southeastern areas of Kostanay region, as well as in western, eastern areas of Atyrau region.