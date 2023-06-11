Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region

SEMEY. KAZINFORM As many as 1,500 employees and more than 290 vehicles of the Ministry of Emergencies, Forestry Committee, local executive structures and the Ministry of Defense, are battling wildfires in Abai region as of June 11, Kazinform reports.

More than 1,000 tons of water were dropped on burning areas since the fire started.

The additional personnel and vehicles sent from Almaty Emergencies Department, Almaty Regional Emergencies Department, military servicemen from Karaganda and Almaty regions’ emergencies divisions have already proceeded to the fire extinguishing works.

Brigades of the Emergency Medicine Center have arrived at the disaster site.

As reported, the fire broke out in the territory of Batpayev Forestry on the initial area of 3,000 square meters. A helicopter was called in to battle the fire. The preliminary area of the fire has already exceeded 60,000 hectares.

14 foresters died in the fire. 316 people have been evacuated. The government and the regional administration were tasked to provide all required assistance to the families of the victims.

President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev has postponed his official visit to Vietnam slated for June 11-13 because of the massive wildfires.

He assigned the Government to use all available technical and human resources to counter the fires in Abai region, to prevent the spread of the disaster and ensure safety of the locals and their property.