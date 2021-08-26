Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Fire, explosion reported at military unit in Zhambyl region

    26 August 2021, 21:32

    ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – A fire broke out at a military unit located in Baizakskiy district of Zhambyl region at around 19:00 pm local time, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The fire at one of the warehouses led to an explosion of unknown objects. Firefighters of Zhambyl region were summoned to the scene to put out the blaze.

    The fire-fighting operation is underway. The cause of the fire is being determined.

    A commission of the Ministry of Defense led by Deputy Minister Ruslan Shpekbayev is on its way to the scene of the incident.

    More details soon

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Zhambyl region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    UAE’s Masdar to build wind farms in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan