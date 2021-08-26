Fire, explosion reported at military unit in Zhambyl region

ZHAMBYL REGION. KAZINFORM – A fire broke out at a military unit located in Baizakskiy district of Zhambyl region at around 19:00 pm local time, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The fire at one of the warehouses led to an explosion of unknown objects. Firefighters of Zhambyl region were summoned to the scene to put out the blaze.

The fire-fighting operation is underway. The cause of the fire is being determined.

A commission of the Ministry of Defense led by Deputy Minister Ruslan Shpekbayev is on its way to the scene of the incident.

More details soon