Fire erupts in Bayanaul natural reserve

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Dried grass caught fire in the Bayanaul natural reserve, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies.

The fire broke out in the natural reserve 20 km away from Kyzyltau village at 12:45 pm local time, according to official spokesperson of the ministry Ruslan Imankulov.

At first the flames covered an area of 30 ha and then spread to 500 ha reaching the territory of the natural reserve and the steppe.

Almost 70 firefighters and 17 unites of firefighting equipment are involved in putting out the fire.

17 more firefighters are set to join the firefighting efforts.