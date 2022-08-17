Qazaq TV
Fire displaces 800 families in Afghanistan's Jawzjan province
17 August 2022 20:45

SHIBERGHAN. KAZINFORM Up to 800 families have been displaced by a natural fire that erupted in Bala Mardian village of Faizabad district in the northern Jawzjan province days ago, a local police officer confirmed Wednesday.

The displaced families have left for Jawzjan provincial capital Shiberghan city and the neighboring Balkh province, Abdul Sattar Halimi, provincial police spokesman, told reporters, Xinhua reports.

«The fire, which started on Aug. 8, has engulfed all over Bala Mardian village in Faizabad district, with five to six houses completely or partially burnt each day, and 120 residential houses have been burned to ashes,» the officer said.

Bala Mardian village in Faizabad district of the province has been severely damaged by the fire, which is yet to be controlled. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Photo: iranpress.com



