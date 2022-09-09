Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fire burning on mountains in Zhetysu region

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 September 2022, 15:35
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Dry grass caught fire in the hard-to-reach mountainous areas nearby the Dostyk station, Alakol district, Zhetysu region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A grass and bushfire covering an area of 60 ha was reported within the Kendir Sakal section of the State national natural park of the Alakol forestry.

A threat of the fire to spread to the coniferous forest is in place.

The headquarters was set up led by the deputy head of the emergency situations department, civil protection colonel Kanat Altynbekov.

According to the press service of the regional; emergency situations department, the fire has spread to a preliminary area of 200 ha. Firefighter's efforts were hampered due to the mountainous terrain, inaccessibility of the area, and wind gusting up to 20mps.

173 personnel, one helicopter, 16 equipment units, 70 knapsack sprayers, and six horses are involved in fire suppression. So far, there have been no reports on victims or injured ones.

