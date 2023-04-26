Fire breaks out in garage in Uralsk, 3 bodies found

URALSK. KAZINFORM According to preliminary information, an explosion occurred in a covered garage at 09:00 p.m. on April 25 in Uralsk not far from the city park. Three bodies were found at the site, Kazinform cites the regional emergency situations department.

The garage and a car parked inside caught the fire. The flames spread quickly to the roof of a single-family house stretching over 42 square meters.

The firefighters recovered three bodies, and four oxygen tanks at the site.

The fire was suppressed at 10:02 p.m. The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, it said in a statement.



