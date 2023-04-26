Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Fire breaks out in garage in Uralsk, 3 bodies found

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 April 2023, 07:54
Fire breaks out in garage in Uralsk, 3 bodies found

URALSK. KAZINFORM According to preliminary information, an explosion occurred in a covered garage at 09:00 p.m. on April 25 in Uralsk not far from the city park. Three bodies were found at the site, Kazinform cites the regional emergency situations department.

The garage and a car parked inside caught the fire. The flames spread quickly to the roof of a single-family house stretching over 42 square meters.

The firefighters recovered three bodies, and four oxygen tanks at the site.

The fire was suppressed at 10:02 p.m. The investigation into the cause of the fire is underway, it said in a statement.


West Kazakhstan region    Incidents   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Breaching climate goals could be ‘disastrous’, UN chief warns
Breaching climate goals could be ‘disastrous’, UN chief warns
Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole
Kazakhstani Bublik wins at the start of Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole
Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan rise by 21.74% in Q1 2023
Kazakhstan’s exports to Tajikistan rise by 21.74% in Q1 2023
May 3. Today's Birthdays
May 3. Today's Birthdays
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino
328 people killed in Bangladesh road crashes during Eid festival rush
328 people killed in Bangladesh road crashes during Eid festival rush
FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit
FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit
May 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
May 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan