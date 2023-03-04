Fire at Indonesia state oil firm depot leaves 16 dead, 50 injured

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - At least 16 people, including two children, were killed and 50 others suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a depot of Indonesian state-run oil company PT Pertamina on Friday evening, causing some explosions, officials said, Kyodo reports.

In a press statement, Eko Kristiawan, an area manager for the company, said the fire at its depot in the densely-populated Plumpang area in North Jakarta occurred at 8:20 p.m.

Residents living in Plumpang told local media that they heard some explosions from the depot and immediately fled as the fire spread to their houses.

Jakarta Gov. Heru Budi Hartono told reporters that all the known victims so far were local residents.

According to Eko, «Pertamina is currently focusing on overcoming the fire and evacuating its employees and local residents living around the scene to safer places.»

«The cause of the incident is still being investigated,» he added.



