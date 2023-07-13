Go to the main site
    Fire at Daegu forces evacuations of about 200 inpatients

    13 July 2023, 09:21

    DAEGU. KAZINFORM - A fire broke out in the parking tower of a hospital in the southeastern city of Daegu early Thursday morning, forcing about 200 inpatients to evacuate, fire officials said, Yonhap reports.

    One of the evacuated, a woman in her 70s, complained of difficulty in breathing and was taken to a nearby hospital, they said.

    The fire of unknown origin began at 3 a.m. at the hospital parking tower in Daegu's Dalseo district, and the main blaze was extinguished about two hours later, after about 170 firefighters and 65 fire trucks and other equipment were mobilized, they added.

    The city's fire authorities and police plan to investigate the exact cause of the fire.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

