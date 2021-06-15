Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Financial Monitoring Agency head reports to President on shadow economy fight

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 June 2021, 15:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received head of the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan Zhanat Elimanov, the Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on reducing of shadow economy through system-based preventive measures. He also told that operations of 87 criminal groups which made dummy invoices worth KZT 2.8 trln were suppressed. Besides, 40 facts of illegal trafficking of petroleum and its products were detected. The Head of State supported the initiative to implement the Aikyn Economy project that prioritizes financial sphere transparency and stimulating of small and medium businesses withdrawal from shadow economy.

Following the meeting the President gave certain tasks.


