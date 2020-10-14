Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Finance Ministry’s State Revenue Committee names deputy chairman

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 October 2020, 15:40
Finance Ministry’s State Revenue Committee names deputy chairman

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kairat Miyatov has been named Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Committee.

Miyatov was born in the city of Zhambyl in 1971. He graduated from the Zhambyl Hydrotechnical Construction Institute, majoring in construction engineering in 1993, studied economics and accounting at the same institute as well as jurisprudence at the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University.

His professional life began in 1993 at the Tax Inspection in Zhambyl region, where he worked his way up to the department head.

In 2005, he served as a deputy chairman of the Tax Committee of Aktobe city.

In 2009, he was appointed the head of the Tax Administration of Almaty district of the Tax Department of Astana city.

Between 2013 and 2017, he worked as a head of the Office of Export Control of the State Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Since 2017, he has served as a director of the Appeals Department of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.


Appointments, dismissals   Ministry of Finance  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023