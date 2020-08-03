Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Finance ministry names new Chairman of Treasury Committee

    3 August 2020, 10:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the order of the Kazakh Finance Ministry, Anuar Dzhumadildayev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Treasury Committee, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    Kyzylorda region native Dzhumadildayev was born on September 22. He is a graduate of Patrice Lumumba Peoples Friendship University and the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technology University.

    In 2005, he acted as the deputy chairman of the Taxation Committee in West Kazakhstan region. Dzhumadildayev worked as the department head controlling alcoholic, tobacco and other excisable products at the Taxation Committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    In 2009, he was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Taxation Committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan and in 2012 as a Taxation Committee Chairman.

    Dzhumadildayev used to head the Financial Control Committee and Internal State Audit Committee under the Finance Ministry.

    Between 2017 and 2019, he served as the chairman of the Financial Monitoring Committee.

    From 2019 through 2020, Dzhumadildayev has chaired the Internal State Audit Committee.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Ombudsman for socially vulnerable groups under Kazakh President appointed
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan