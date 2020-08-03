Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Finance ministry names new Chairman of Treasury Committee

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 August 2020, 10:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the order of the Kazakh Finance Ministry, Anuar Dzhumadildayev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Treasury Committee, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

Kyzylorda region native Dzhumadildayev was born on September 22. He is a graduate of Patrice Lumumba Peoples Friendship University and the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Technology University.

In 2005, he acted as the deputy chairman of the Taxation Committee in West Kazakhstan region. Dzhumadildayev worked as the department head controlling alcoholic, tobacco and other excisable products at the Taxation Committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.

In 2009, he was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Taxation Committee of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan and in 2012 as a Taxation Committee Chairman.

Dzhumadildayev used to head the Financial Control Committee and Internal State Audit Committee under the Finance Ministry.

Between 2017 and 2019, he served as the chairman of the Financial Monitoring Committee.

From 2019 through 2020, Dzhumadildayev has chaired the Internal State Audit Committee.


