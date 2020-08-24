Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Finance ministry names new Chairman of Internal State Audit Committee

Adlet Seilkhanov
24 August 2020, 15:13
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Berik Nazhmidenov has been named new Chairman of the Committee on Internal State Audit of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan following the order of the Finance Minister, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Nazhmidenov is a graduate of the S.Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University where he studied to be an economic manager and lawyer.

His started his working career as an operator in the Pavlodar oil refinery in 2000.

His previous post was the deputy chairman of the Committee on Internal State Audit of the Finance Ministry of Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals  
