Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Final stage of CSTO peacekeeping exercise to take place in Belarus

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 October 2020, 09:44
Final stage of CSTO peacekeeping exercise to take place in Belarus

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The final stage of the command and staff exercise Nerushimoye Bratstvo 2020 [Indestructible Brotherhood] will take place in the army exercise area Losvido in Vitebsk Oblast on 16 October. It will involve a demonstration of all the tactical episodes, BelTA has learned.

The CSTO collective peacekeeping forces will practice carrying out missions in the course of a peacekeeping operation. They will escort vehicle columns, patrol areas and defuse improvised explosive devices (IED), block and search a populated locality in their responsibility area. The CSTO peacekeepers will work with police units, emergency response and rescue workers to restore peaceful life.

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas, Belarusian Defense Minister, Major-General Viktor Khrenin, and Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov will take part in the final stage of the exercise. Official delegations of the CSTO member states, international organizations, and military attaches have been invited to attend the event.

The exercise is supervised by Chief of the Special Operations Forces of the Belarusian army, Major-General Vadim Denisenko. Taking part in the exercise are contingents of the CSTO member states, operations groups of the CSTO Joint Staff and the CSTO Secretariat, police forces, and emergency response and rescue workers. A total of over 900 people are taking part in the exercise. Over 120 units of military hardware and special hardware, including flying drones, two Mi-8AMTSh helicopters and two Mi-24 attack helicopters of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Russia, have been deployed as part of the exercise. The exercise includes two stages and will end on 16 October, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


CSTO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy