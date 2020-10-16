Final stage of CSTO peacekeeping exercise to take place in Belarus

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The final stage of the command and staff exercise Nerushimoye Bratstvo 2020 [Indestructible Brotherhood] will take place in the army exercise area Losvido in Vitebsk Oblast on 16 October. It will involve a demonstration of all the tactical episodes, BelTA has learned.

The CSTO collective peacekeeping forces will practice carrying out missions in the course of a peacekeeping operation. They will escort vehicle columns, patrol areas and defuse improvised explosive devices (IED), block and search a populated locality in their responsibility area. The CSTO peacekeepers will work with police units, emergency response and rescue workers to restore peaceful life.

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas, Belarusian Defense Minister, Major-General Viktor Khrenin, and Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov will take part in the final stage of the exercise. Official delegations of the CSTO member states, international organizations, and military attaches have been invited to attend the event.

The exercise is supervised by Chief of the Special Operations Forces of the Belarusian army, Major-General Vadim Denisenko. Taking part in the exercise are contingents of the CSTO member states, operations groups of the CSTO Joint Staff and the CSTO Secretariat, police forces, and emergency response and rescue workers. A total of over 900 people are taking part in the exercise. Over 120 units of military hardware and special hardware, including flying drones, two Mi-8AMTSh helicopters and two Mi-24 attack helicopters of the Central Military District of the Armed Forces of Russia, have been deployed as part of the exercise. The exercise includes two stages and will end on 16 October, Kazinform refers to BelTA.