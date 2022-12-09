Final session of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council underway in Bishkek

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – The final session of the Supreme Economic Council in the narrow format chaired by the Kyrgyz Republic is underway in Bishkek at the Ala Archa state residence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his opening remarks Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov noted that the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is held amid global financial and economic turbulence and post-pandemic crisis.

In such challenging environment, in his words, EAEU Heads of State should do everything in their power to ensure mutually profitable trade, economic and investment partnership between the member states.

President Zhaparov went on to add that firm commitment of the EAEU member states to Eurasian integration is a solid foundation for the development and strengthening of cooperation within the union, and bridging Eurasian market with the regional and global ones.

He also expressed confidence the session will give its participants an opportunity to discuss relevant issues in detail.

Today’s session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is held in-person for the first time in the past three years.

Attending the session are EAEU Heads of State, namely President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Photo: akorda.kz



