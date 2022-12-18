Film Tomiris screened in Riyadh

18 December 2022, 13:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Ambassadors Choice International Film Festival took place in the diplomatic corps in Saudi Arabia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh feature film Tomiris (The Queen of Massagets) directed by Akan Satayev was presented to the general public.

The film received the positive feedback from the local viewers, and diplomatic corps officials. Those present highly praised the performance of Kazakh actors, pointing to the difficult fighting stunt scenes and calling the film as one of the quality historic films in the past few years.

