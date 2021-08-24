Film screening, photo exhibition dated to 30th anniversary of Semipalatinsk test site closure held in Bern

BERN. KAZINFORM - As part of the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site in the center of the Swiss capital screening of the documentary film «Where the Wind Blew», as well as an Exhibition of paintings titled «The Blue Glow» by famous Kazakh artist, global antinuclear movement’s activist Karikbek Kuyukov took place, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The event that took place in the historic building of Casino Bern was attended by officials of the Swiss foreign office, the diplomatic corps, professors and students of the University of Zurich, representatives of the business community, culture, media and the Kazakh diaspora in Switzerland.

In his welcoming remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Switzerland Alibek Bakayev noted that the main purpose of the event was to inform the Swiss audience about the consequences of nuclear tests and the importance of the decision had taken by Kazakhstan’s First President Nursultan Nazarbayev to close the test site, as well as to intensify joint efforts in the direction of complete elimination of nuclear weapons. The Ambassador also stressed that under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan remains committed to its peace-oriented foreign policy and remains among the leaders in the struggle to achieve a nuclear-weapon-free world by the centenary of the UN in 2045.

Special guest of the event, Director of the Basel Peace Offices Alan Ware said that New Zealand, where he was from, also had suffered from nuclear tests by the US, France and the UK. However, he noted, nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk test site had been much larger and more intense.

«It is a great honor for us to cooperate with Kazakhstan in holding annual events around the world to commemorate the International Day against Nuclear Tests. This year we are supporting a special youth action – StepUp4Disarmament – which is co-sponsored by Kazakhstan, the CTBTO, the UNODA and Youth Fusion», shared the speaker.

Deputy Head of the Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Section of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland Reto Wollenman commended the efforts of Kazakhstan in the field of denuclearization and nuclear non-proliferation, noting that Kazakhstan and Switzerland adhere to a similar policy in this important area.

During the exhibition and the networking session, guests stressed the historical importance of closing the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site and Kazakhstan’s voluntary renunciation of the world’s fourth largest arsenal of nuclear weapons – and expressed support to Kazakhstan’s initiatives in the sphere of nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation.

The exhibition of Kuyukov’s art was received with particularly warm interest. The uniqueness of the artist’s destiny and of his paintings on the theme of the country’s nuclear past made a strong impression on the guests of the event.





