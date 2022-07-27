27 July 2022 15:25

Film financing estimated at up to KZT5.6B in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - As a result of the competition organized by the State National Film Support Center, 62 film projects are to receive financing in Kazakhstan this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In particular, 18 full-length feature, 19 documentary, 17 short-length, and eight animated films will receive financing, Baurzhan Shukenov, deputy chair of the State National Film Support Center, said, during a briefing.

«This year, the state financing is estimated at over KZT5.6bn. Of which, KZT4.95bn will be spent on socially-relevant films. Almost KZT500mln will be funneled into films under the debut category, KZT129.5mln in films for a wide audience, and KZT25mln in films of joint production,» said Shukenov.

Akan Abdualiyev, Kazakh merited figure and member of the Center's Expert Committee, added that this year 208 films, including 122 full-length and 86 short-length ones, have been submitted for the competition.

At the briefing, it was noted that the number of young filmmakers receiving state support rises yearly. So, this summer several dozen debutants submitted their works to the jury.



