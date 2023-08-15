Film director Timur Bekmambetov determined to develop screen life genre in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Famed director Timur Bekmambetov is determined to develop the genre of screen life in Kazakhstan, he said following a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We discussed the most interesting themes for myself, the President. What to do to make the creative industry develop in Kazakhstan, and that creative industry centers appear in each region. It’s interesting for me. I’m from Atyrau, which is a small city. I believe that even in the farthest corner of the country there are talented people, who need support, belief in themselves and pursue their dreams. I hope I and my company could do a lot to develop the so-called language screen life in Kazakhstan. It’s a new language of cinema, which is about our digital life. It is about how we manifest ourself, how we dream, suffer in the world of screens and interfaces,» said Bekmambetov.

As we spend most of our lives in front of computers and phones, therefore, the most acute and important events in our lives happen in the digital world, he added.

