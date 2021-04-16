Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Film by Kazakhstani director to unveil film festival in Germany

    16 April 2021, 13:22

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – ‘Sary mysyq’ (Yellow Cat) by Kazakhstani director Adilkhan Yerzhanov is set to unveil the 21st GoEast Festival of Central and Eastern European Film Festival in Germany, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of JSC Kazakhfilm named after Shaken Aimanov.

    The festival will run in Wiesbaden from 20 through 26 April. Over 90 fiction films are to be screened within the framework of the event.

    Produced by Zerde Films (Kazakhstan), Short Brothers (Kazakhstan), Kazakhfilm Film Studio and Arizona Productions (France), the film tells a story of a guy named Kermek who dreams of leaving his criminal past behind and building a cinema theater in the mountains.

    Two more films by Adilkhan Yerzhanov are expected to be screened at the upcoming festival – short film ‘Bakhytzhamal‘ and drama ‘Ulbolsyn’.

    Founded in 2001, GoEast Festival of Central and Eastern European Film Festival aims at increasing the international audience’s awareness for film-cultural developments in Central and Eastern Europe.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Germany Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    2 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    3 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    4 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    5 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region