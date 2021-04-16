Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Film by Kazakhstani director to unveil film festival in Germany

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 April 2021, 13:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – ‘Sary mysyq’ (Yellow Cat) by Kazakhstani director Adilkhan Yerzhanov is set to unveil the 21st GoEast Festival of Central and Eastern European Film Festival in Germany, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of JSC Kazakhfilm named after Shaken Aimanov.

The festival will run in Wiesbaden from 20 through 26 April. Over 90 fiction films are to be screened within the framework of the event.

Produced by Zerde Films (Kazakhstan), Short Brothers (Kazakhstan), Kazakhfilm Film Studio and Arizona Productions (France), the film tells a story of a guy named Kermek who dreams of leaving his criminal past behind and building a cinema theater in the mountains.

Two more films by Adilkhan Yerzhanov are expected to be screened at the upcoming festival – short film ‘Bakhytzhamal‘ and drama ‘Ulbolsyn’.

Founded in 2001, GoEast Festival of Central and Eastern European Film Festival aims at increasing the international audience’s awareness for film-cultural developments in Central and Eastern Europe.

Kazakhstan and Germany   Culture  
