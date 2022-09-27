Go to the main site
    Film about invention of Kobyz to be made in Kazakhstan

    27 September 2022, 17:42

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhfilm film studio named after Shaken Aimanov is working on a film about the history of the invention of the Kobyz, the Kazakh national musical instrument, Kazinform cites the press service of the film studio.

    The film telling the creation of Kobyz features musician Sayan Akmoldayev in the lead role. Sayan can play both the dombra and kobyz professionally.

    The film is directed by Alen Rakhmetaliyev.

    The shooting of the film has already begun in mid-September.

    Фото: kazakhfilm.kz
