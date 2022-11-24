Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Film about Akhmet Baitursynov to premiere next year

24 November 2022, 18:39
SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Screening ended with the historic movie Songy ukim (Last Execution) dedicated to the 150th birth anniversary of eminent Kazakh enlightener, public figure, and political publicist Akhmet Baitursynov in Semey. Lazinform cites the press service of the State National Film Support Center.

The film’s screening began last year in Almaty city. The main shooting process took place this year in the city of Semey on locations in Almaty and Abai regions.

Its premiere is due to take place on February 2, 2023, to mark 110 years since the release of the first professional newspaper Kazakh at which Baitursynov worked as an editor.

Covering 40 years of life of one of the most prominent leaders of Kazakh political elite of the early 20th century, founder of Kazakh grammar, scholar, poet, and publicist, the film includes short episodes. It depicts the landmark events in the life of Baitursynov influencing his fate and his becoming from an ordinary teacher to a widely recognized teacher of the nation.

The film stars Azamat Satybaldy in the role of Akhmet Baitursynov as well as Darya Alexandrova, Alexander Bagryantsev, Yerlan Karibayev, and others.


