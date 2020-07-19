Go to the main site
    Figure Skating Academy named after Denis Ten to be opened in Almaty

    19 July 2020, 15:02

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Global Figure Skating Academy named after the famous Kazakhstani sportsman, bronze medalist of the Olympic Games Denis Ten is expected to be opened in Almaty by the beginning of the new winter season, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

    The Global Figure Skating Academy will be opened on the basis of one of the ice rinks in Almaty.

    It bears to remind that the outstanding figure skater Denis Ten passed away two years ago on July 19, 2018.


    Raushan Alzhanova

    Almaty Kazakhstan Denis Ten
