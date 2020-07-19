Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Figure Skating Academy named after Denis Ten to be opened in Almaty

19 July 2020, 15:02
Figure Skating Academy named after Denis Ten to be opened in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Global Figure Skating Academy named after the famous Kazakhstani sportsman, bronze medalist of the Olympic Games Denis Ten is expected to be opened in Almaty by the beginning of the new winter season, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

The Global Figure Skating Academy will be opened on the basis of one of the ice rinks in Almaty.

It bears to remind that the outstanding figure skater Denis Ten passed away two years ago on July 19, 2018.


Almaty   Kazakhstan   Denis Ten  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty