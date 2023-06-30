Go to the main site
    Fight against crime should be uncompromising – Head of State

    30 June 2023, 13:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The organized crime constitutes a huge danger for Kazakhstan and its society, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Friday, Kazinform reports.

    While addressing the meeting of the Board of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, President Tokayev said the organized crime constitutes a huge danger for the state and the society.

    In his words, our domestic experience as well as the events in the geopolitical environment evidence the paramount importance of the uncompromising fight against the organized crime.

    The recent events, according to the President, proved that the organized crime will eventually attack the state and law-abiding citizens.

    In his remarks at the meeting, the Head of State reiterated that the society should rigidly abide by law. That is the only way towards development and progress in the country. The fight against crime should be uncompromising, he stressed.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

