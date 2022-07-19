Qazaq TV
19 July 2022 20:12

Fight against corruption one of main focuses of presidential reforms - Karin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Under the chairmanship of Kazakh State Advisor Yerlan Karin a meeting of the Commission on the Fight against Corruption under the President of Kazakhstan took place today, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The meeting focused on the issues of implementation of the Concept of Kazakhstan’s anti-corruption policy for 2022-2026 and recommendations of the Group of States against Corruption of the Council of Europe/GRECO.

During the meeting, Karin noted that the systemic fight against corruption is one of the main focuses of the President’s reforms. In this regard, the Anti-corruption policy concept for 2022-2026 was adopted early this year. It aims at achieving strategic tasks, conducting comprehensive work to eliminate conditions that lead to corruption, and reduce its level, forming an anti-corruption immunity in the society and increasing the well being of the population.

The meeting also discussed the prospects of Kazakhstan’s participation in GRECO.

According to Karin, mutual cooperation within GRECO allows for adoption of proven and ongoing mechanisms against corruption.

Following the meeting, State Advisor Yerlan Karin gave a number of tasks regarding the issues discussed.


