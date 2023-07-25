Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Fifth heat-related worker death in Italy

    25 July 2023, 08:43

    ROME. KAZINFORM - A 50-year-old man from Tunisia on Monday became the fifth worker to die of heatwave-related causes in Italy over the last two weeks, trade union CGIL said Monday, ANSA reports.

    The farm labourer keeled over and died after suffering heat stroke in a field at Montalto di Castro near Viterbo north of Rome. CGIL urged authorities to raise measures to protect workers from the effects of the tropical temperatures that have hit Italy. Meanwhile, near Cagliaria on Sardinia, a 71-year-old man died of heat stroke in his car.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Milan landmark Galleria Vittorio Emanuele vandalized
    Climate crisis having big impact on output say Italian farmers
    Italy braced for three days of extreme weather
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Over 600 seek asylum in Kazakhstan
    5 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target