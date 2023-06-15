Go to the main site
    FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year

    15 June 2023, 07:36

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura will step down from her role at the end of the year after seven years, world football’s governing body confirmed Wednesday.

    «I had intended to share my news first with the FIFA Council members next week, but I am aware there has been growing speculation about my position in recent months. For now, I am fully focused on the preparation and delivery of the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand,» Samoura said in a statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

    She said she wanted to spend more time with her family.

    «I look forward to spending the next six months bringing to life the 11 objectives that President (Gianni) Infantino announced at the FIFA Congress in Kigali in March. From next year, I would like to spend more time with my family. I have been in love with football since I was eight years old, and I feel honored to have been on this journey,» she added.

    Infantino appointed Samoura, a veteran United Nations diplomat from Senegal, in 2016.

    The 60-year-old became the first female and non-European to hold the role in world football's governing body.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport World News Football
