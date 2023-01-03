Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Fifa president mentions Pelé’s ability to reach «hearts and emotions»

3 January 2023, 11:11
Fifa president mentions Pelé’s ability to reach «hearts and emotions»

SAO PAOLO. KAZINFORM The president of the International Federation of Football (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, was one of the first authorities to arrive at the Urbano Caldeira stadium, or Vila Belmiro, in Santos, São Paulo state, on Monday (Jan. 2) where the funeral of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, popularly known as Pelé, took place. In a press conference, the leader praised the legacy left by the King of Football, who died last Wednesday (Dec. 29) at age 82.

«Pelé had the gift of the greatest of all time, something that few people in the world have. A gift to touch people’s hearts and emotions. It’s true that that many, like me, didn't get to see him play, but my father always spoke a lot about him to me,» Infantino said, Agencia Brasil reports.

«He was the first to do many things on the field—things that 99 percent of the people don’t even dream of doing, and the reamining one percent do one thing or another,» said Infantino, who attended the wake alongside other football leaders, such as the presidents of the Brazilian Confederation (CBF) and South American Confederation (Conmebol), Ednaldo Rodrigues and Alejandro Domínguez, respectively.

The wake

The body of Pelé, who died last Thursday (29), was transported from São Paulo’s Israelita Albert Einstein hospital to Vila Belmiro in the early hours. The coffin lies at the center of the stadium’s lawn. The wake may be visited by everyone.

After the wake, a procession will take place through the streets of Santos, passing by the avenue where Pelé’s mother, Celeste Arantes, who turned 100 years old on November 20, lives. From there, the body of the famous number-10 star will be taken to the Ecumenical Memorial Necropolis, for burial in a family-only ceremony.

Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br




Related news
'Malaria No More', ‘Reaching the Last Mile’ announce expansion of climate and health initiative with new $5 mln grant
Recession to hit 1/3rd of world economy this year, says IMF chief
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases surge to over 80,000 amid new variant woes
Теги:
Sport   World News   Football  
Read also
'Malaria No More', ‘Reaching the Last Mile’ announce expansion of climate and health initiative with new $5 mln grant
Recession to hit 1/3rd of world economy this year, says IMF chief
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases surge to over 80,000 amid new variant woes
China sees 52.7 mln domestic tourist trips over New Year holiday
Kazakhstani tennis players learn their ATP rankings
San Francisco Bay Area hit by historic storm
10 people killed in Uganda stampede during New Year celebrations
Sheikh Zayed Festival breaks four Guinness World Records welcoming New Year of 2023
News Partner
Popular
1 January 3. Today's Birthdays
2 January 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Amendments on corruption control and enhancing security of persons entitled to state protection signed
4 Earthquake recorded 327 km away of Almaty
5 Kazakh President signs legislative amendments on preserving Kazakh dog breeds

News