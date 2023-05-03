Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+25+27℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    FIFA President arrives in Astana for working visit

    3 May 2023, 11:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM FIFA President Gianni Infantino has arrived in Astana for a working visit, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakhstan Football Federation.

    Gianni Infantino is set to meet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit and participate in the opening ceremony of the final stage of the National School Girls Football League.

    Besides, the presidents of the FIFA and KFF will discuss a number of issues on implementation of joint projects on development of football in the country.

    This is Gianni Infantino’s first visit to Kazakhstan as the FIFA President.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan Football
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino
    Popular
    1 Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
    3 President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
    4 Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
    5 Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift