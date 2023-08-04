Go to the main site
    FIDE World Schools Team Championship kicks off in Kazakhstan

    4 August 2023, 08:34

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM The inaugural edition of the FIDE World Schools Team Championship kicked off in the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh National Olympic Committee’s press service.

    The World Schools Team Championship organized by the FIDE and Kazakhstan Chess Federation brings together teams of general educational institutions. More than 400 chess players from more than 50 nations are expected to vie for the top honors.

    10 schools from six cities of Kazakhstan are set to defend the country’s colors.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Chess
