FIDE World Rapid Chess Championships: Magnus Сarlsen takes gold

29 December 2022, 14:48
FIDE World Rapid Chess Championships: Magnus Сarlsen takes gold

ALMATY. KAZINFORM On December 28, 2022, at the World Rapid Championships in Almaty, Magnus Сarlsen won the gold medal, taking a convincing victory over the Iranian Parham Maghsoodloo in the last round. The asset of the winner - 8 wins, 4 draws and only one defeat, the press service of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation informed.

Carlsen led from the first round to the last and did not allow to doubt his superiority over the competition. As the Norwegian noted at the final press conference, it was a hard tournament with many strong rivals from around the world. Carlsen was pleased to win another title.

Second place sensationally took 18-year-old German chess player Vincent Keymer. American Fabiano Caruana (USA) conceded young talent from Germany in additional indicators and got «bronze».

From Kazakhstani participants the best result was shown by the capital’s chess player Kazybek Nogerbek. He finished in 35th place with 8 points out of 13 possible.

The tournament is organised by FIDE and the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. The championship is held with the support of the akimat of Almaty and the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Photo: worldrapidandblitz2022.fide.com

