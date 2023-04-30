FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich says the World Chess Championship 2023 in Astana is definitely unique and important, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While talking to the Kazinform correspondent, FIDE President Dvorkovich said the World Chess Championship 2023 in Astana is unique as it will determine the 17th world champion.

He went on to express gratitude to Kazakhstan’s leadership and the head of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation for hospitality, saying FIDE is thankful to its partners in Kazakhstan for warm reception as well as support and organization of the milestone [Ian Nepomniachtchi vs. Ding Liren] clash.

In his words, both Chinese and Russian delegations said Kazakhstan offered the best conditions for the event in the past 20 years.

Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren settled for a draw in their highly-anticipated clash on Saturday. The today’s tiebreaker will decide who’s going to be the next world champion.