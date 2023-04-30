FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich participated in the tree planting ceremony at the Alley of Chess Players in Astana this Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the event, Vice President of the Asian Chess Federation Darmen Sadvakassov said that many prominent people, including the 12th World Chess Champion Anatoly Karpov, planted their trees in the alley. According to him, current FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich also planted his tree.

Dvorkovich told the Kazinform correspondent he is delighted to continue the wonderful tradition, reminding of a historic tiebreak between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Ding Liren that will determine the 17th World Chess Champion in the Kazakh capital later in the day.

He also expressed hope that the newly-crowned World Chess Champion will also plant a tree in the alley.

Head of the physical culture and sports department of Astana city Samat Zhylkybayev noted the importance of the World Chess Championship 2023 in the Kazakh capital, saying it is held at a high level.

Zhylkybayev also welcomed the fact that some 10,000 children in Astana go in for chess. In his words, Kazakhstan channels a lot of money into the development of chess.