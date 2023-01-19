FIDE praises Kazakhstan for holding World Blitz Chess Championship 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The International Chess Federation FIDE hailed Kazakhstan for holding the World Blitz Chess Championship 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Indeed, it was a unique event for Kazakhstan. Its scale exceeded the previous ones. Kazakhstan previously played host to major tournaments and world championships, however, the tournament of this scale was held for the first time,» said Darmen Sadvakassov, Vice President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, at a briefing at the Central Communication Service.

He went on to note that FIDE, audience, and participants commended Kazakhstan for the holding of the tournament.

«This allows us to speak confidently that Kazakhstan will be seen as a top location for major international competitions in the future,» he added.

Earlier it was reported that businessman and financier Timur Turulov became the President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. The position was previously held by Galim Khussainov.

It was reported 18-year-old Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva became the second-time champion of the World Blitz Chess Championship.



