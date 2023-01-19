Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

FIDE praises Kazakhstan for holding World Blitz Chess Championship 2022

19 January 2023, 18:40
FIDE praises Kazakhstan for holding World Blitz Chess Championship 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The International Chess Federation FIDE hailed Kazakhstan for holding the World Blitz Chess Championship 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Indeed, it was a unique event for Kazakhstan. Its scale exceeded the previous ones. Kazakhstan previously played host to major tournaments and world championships, however, the tournament of this scale was held for the first time,» said Darmen Sadvakassov, Vice President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, at a briefing at the Central Communication Service.

He went on to note that FIDE, audience, and participants commended Kazakhstan for the holding of the tournament.

«This allows us to speak confidently that Kazakhstan will be seen as a top location for major international competitions in the future,» he added.

Earlier it was reported that businessman and financier Timur Turulov became the President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. The position was previously held by Galim Khussainov.

It was reported 18-year-old Kazakh chess player Bibisara Assaubayeva became the second-time champion of the World Blitz Chess Championship.


Related news
Timur Turlov to head Kazakhstan Chess Federation
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Chess  
Read also
Tokayev thanks Majilis deputies as country to elect deputies of parliament’s lower chamber this March
President Tokayev meets with Kazpost Chairwoman Assel Zhanassova
Presidential statement on holding early elections to Majilis and maslikhats
Powers of maslikhats of all levels terminated by President’s decree
President signs decree to dissolve Majilis
Kazakhstan suffers 2nd loss at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championships 2023
Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, Indian Sania Mirza advance in Melbourne
Kazakhstani Toikova starts out strong at ASBC U22 Asian Boxing Championship
News Partner
Popular
1 Amazon reclaims title of most valuable brand
2 Russia records 5,478 Covid cases in past day, highest tally since Dec 31
3 Fair weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 19
4 Over 1mln Kazakhstani families to be provided with new housing by 2029
5 U.S. men's ice hockey team beats Kazakhstan at Lake Placid 2023 FISU Games

News