Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

FIBA to open its office in Kazakhstan

3 February 2023, 15:26
FIBA to open its office in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Hagop Khajirian, the FIBA Executive Director for Asia and the Chief Executive Officer of the FIBA Asia Secretariat, and Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov met to discuss prospects for the development of basketball in Kazakhstan.

As stated there, FIBA, the International Basketball Federation, considers a possibility of opening its office in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry.

As of today there are 25 professional clubs backed by the state and sponsors. The number of Kazakhstanis playing basketball reached 400,000.

As Hagop Khajirian said Kazakhstan has the greatest potential among the Central Asian nations for the development of basketball. He confirmed interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan as the Government also takes interest in promoting this sport. The Kazakh Minister noted the active cooperation with the FIBA will let Kazakhstani basketball embark on a new level.

FIBA brings together 212 National Basketball Federations from all over the world. It organizes international competitions, including World Cup and Olympics Basketball Tournaments.


Photo: Getty Images
Related news
Astana Qazaqstan Team reveals roster for  Vuelta Ciclista a Murcia 2023
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to feature 18 of world's top 20 female players
Kazakhstani Putintseva lost at start of Abu Dhabi Open
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov fails to qualify for Argentina Open
6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary
CEC registers People's Party candidates for Majilis elections
Kazakhstani female boxers grab 2 golds at int'l tournament in Hungary
Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
Kazakhstani women's team triumphs at IBA World Boxing Tour Golden Belt Series event in Morocco
Rybakina of Kazakhstan drops out of tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi
News Partner
Popular
1 Asian Championships is to give new impetus to development of athletics - Kazakh President
2 Brazil sends humanitarian aid to Turkey
3 Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye
4 Ryder Cup chance to promote Italy for Expo 2030 says Tajani
5 6 Kazakh male boxers to vie for gold at int'l boxing tournament in Hungary

News