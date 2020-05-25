Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fervent heat to subside in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2020, 14:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Fervent heat is expected to subside in the north of Kazakhstan in the coming days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

An anticyclone from the Russian city of Arkhangelsk will affect the weather conditions in Kazakhstan on May 26-28. Fervent heat that gripped Kazakhstan earlier on Sunday (May 24) will subside under the influence of the anticyclone. It will mostly happen in the northern part of the country.

Hot and dry weather will linger over southern Kazakhstan. Meteorologists predict that gusty wind and dust storms are to hit parts of southern Kazakhstan in three coming days.


