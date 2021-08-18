Go to the main site
    Fervent heat to persist in Atyrau region

    18 August 2021, 07:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is to observe today, August 18, 2021, weather without precipitations. Thundershowers are expected in the country’s southeast and northeast, Kazhydromet reports.

    Hail is set to batter the country’s east and south. Fog is expected to blanket central regions, while dust storm is forecast to sweep through the south.

    Thunderstorms are set to strike North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions accompanied by high wind.

    East Kazakhstan is to wake up to foggy streets and hail locally.

    Thunderstorms are to batter Karaganda region. Fog is expected in the morning and nighttime.

    Dust storm, high wind, thunderstorms and hail are in store for Zhambyl region.

    High wind is expected to sweep today through Turkestan region.

    Thunderstorms are forecast for Almaty, Akmola regions.

    Fervent heat is expected to persist in Atyrau region. Heatwave is approaching West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kostanay regions locally.

    Fire threat remains high locally in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Almaty, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Akmola regions.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

